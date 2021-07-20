Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.00.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Chimerix from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chimerix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Maxim Group assumed coverage on Chimerix in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Chimerix in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Chimerix in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock.

In related news, Director Fred A. Middleton acquired 6,950 shares of Chimerix stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.83 per share, for a total transaction of $54,418.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 200,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,570,486.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 9.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Chimerix by 207.0% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 101,438 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $978,000 after buying an additional 68,400 shares during the period. Opaleye Management Inc. lifted its position in Chimerix by 13.5% during the first quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 4,490,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,284,000 after buying an additional 533,500 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Chimerix during the first quarter worth about $44,179,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in Chimerix by 47.9% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 100,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $970,000 after buying an additional 32,600 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Chimerix by 22.2% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 89,758 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $865,000 after buying an additional 16,332 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.88% of the company’s stock.

CMRX stock traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $7.41. 29,747 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 699,658. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.01. Chimerix has a twelve month low of $2.22 and a twelve month high of $11.57. The company has a market cap of $638.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 1.57.

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.73). Chimerix had a negative return on equity of 49.70% and a negative net margin of 2,344.90%. The business had revenue of $1.44 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chimerix will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chimerix, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on accelerating the advancement of various medicines that impact in the lives of patients living with cancer and other serious diseases. Its clinical stage development programs include brincidofovir (BCV), an antiviral drug candidate in development as a medical countermeasure for smallpox; dociparstat sodium (DSTAT), which inhibits the activities of key proteins implicated in the resistance of acute myeloid leukemia blasts and leukemic stem cells to chemotherapy; and ONC201 a program for potentially treating tumors which harbor the H3 K27M mutation in recurrent diffuse midline glioma patients.

