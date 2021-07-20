China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

China Green Agriculture, Inc. (NYSE:CGA)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $10.00. China Green Agriculture shares last traded at $9.91, with a volume of 22,461 shares.
The stock has a market cap of $84.12 million, a PE ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.54.
China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The basic materials company reported ($2.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $86.07 million for the quarter. China Green Agriculture had a negative return on equity of 59.48% and a negative net margin of 57.09%.
About China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA)
China Green Agriculture, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, production, and sale of various types of fertilizers and agricultural products. The company operates in three segments: Jinong, Gufeng, and Yuxing. Its fertilizer products include humic acid-based compound fertilizers, compound fertilizers, blended fertilizers, organic compound fertilizers, slow-release fertilizers, highly-concentrated water-soluble fertilizers, and mixed organic-inorganic compound fertilizers.
