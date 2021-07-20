Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN) Price Target Raised to C$15.00 at National Bankshares

Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN) had its target price increased by National Bankshares from C$14.50 to C$15.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

CHP.UN has been the topic of several other reports. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$14.00 to C$14.25 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$14.00 to C$14.50 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and set a C$13.50 price target on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$13.50 to C$14.50 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$14.61.

Shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst stock opened at C$14.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 349.88, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.72 billion and a PE ratio of 84.44. Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst has a 1-year low of C$11.94 and a 1-year high of C$14.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$14.53.

Choice Properties, Canada's preeminent diversified real estate investment trust, is the owner, manager and developer of a high quality portfolio comprising 756 properties totaling 67.7 million square feet of gross leasable area. The portfolio is comprised of retail properties, predominantly leased to necessity-based tenants, industrial, office and residential assets concentrated in attractive markets and offers an unmatched development pipeline.

