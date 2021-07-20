ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) Stock Price Down 4.2%

ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC) shares were down 4.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $8.82 and last traded at $8.85. Approximately 994 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 660,374 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.24.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CDXC shares. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on ChromaDex from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut ChromaDex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th.

Get ChromaDex alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $614.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.40 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.88.

ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $14.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.47 million. ChromaDex had a negative return on equity of 84.50% and a negative net margin of 35.92%. As a group, research analysts predict that ChromaDex Co. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Robert N. Fried purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.65 per share, with a total value of $66,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 882,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,869,030.65. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDXC. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in ChromaDex by 302.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 5,928 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in ChromaDex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of ChromaDex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its holdings in shares of ChromaDex by 40.0% in the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ChromaDex in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 32.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC)

ChromaDex Corporation operates as a bioscience company focusing on healthy aging. The company operates through three segments: Consumer products; Ingredients; and Analytical Reference Standards and Services. It researches on nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+); provides finished dietary supplement products that contain its proprietary ingredients directly to consumers, as well as to distributors; and develops and commercializes proprietary-based ingredient technologies and supplies these ingredients as raw materials to the manufacturers of consumer products.

Further Reading: What is a good dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for ChromaDex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChromaDex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.