Chubb (NYSE:CB) Board Initiates Stock Buyback Plan

Chubb (NYSE:CB) declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, July 19th, RTT News reports. The company plans to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Chubb from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Chubb from $142.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. JMP Securities increased their target price on Chubb from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup increased their target price on Chubb from $178.00 to $187.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, increased their target price on Chubb from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Chubb presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.31.

Shares of NYSE:CB opened at $160.79 on Tuesday. Chubb has a 52-week low of $111.93 and a 52-week high of $179.01. The company has a market cap of $72.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $164.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.07. Chubb had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 14.51%. The firm had revenue of $8.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Chubb will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th were given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. This is a positive change from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.78%.

In related news, EVP Sean Ringsted sold 10,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.54, for a total transaction of $1,702,038.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 211,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,143,437.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.66, for a total value of $702,640.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,699,755.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,633 shares of company stock valued at $8,153,877 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

