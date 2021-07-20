Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lowered its position in shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 579,606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,971 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 1.50% of Churchill Downs worth $131,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Churchill Downs in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,231,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 242,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,261,000 after buying an additional 2,356 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 9,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 14,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,836,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 178.7% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 5,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 3,477 shares in the last quarter. 72.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CHDN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Churchill Downs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $244.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Macquarie initiated coverage on Churchill Downs in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $254.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $228.17.

In other news, SVP Austin W. Miller sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.47, for a total transaction of $90,188.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,978,521.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Austin W. Miller sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.27, for a total value of $597,810.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,149 shares in the company, valued at $5,011,441.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,400 shares of company stock worth $1,302,308. Insiders own 4.28% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CHDN opened at $177.29 on Tuesday. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a 12 month low of $124.13 and a 12 month high of $258.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $195.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.71. The stock has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.27 and a beta of 1.34.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $324.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.95 million. Churchill Downs had a positive return on equity of 21.83% and a negative net margin of 1.99%. Churchill Downs’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Churchill Downs, Online Wagering, and Gaming. As of March 18, 2021, the company owned and operated three pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues with approximately 3,050 historical racing machines (HRMs) in Kentucky; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; seven retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming in eight states with approximately 11,000 slot machines and video lottery terminals, and 200 table games.

