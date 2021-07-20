CIBC Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO)

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by equities researchers at CIBC in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$40.00 price target on the stock. CIBC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 8.81% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Great-West Lifeco from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco to C$36.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. CSFB increased their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Great-West Lifeco to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on Great-West Lifeco from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$36.55.

Shares of TSE GWO traded up C$0.19 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$36.76. The stock had a trading volume of 63,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,487,926. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$36.82. The firm has a market capitalization of C$34.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.29. The company has a quick ratio of 21.56, a current ratio of 25.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.56. Great-West Lifeco has a 12 month low of C$23.55 and a 12 month high of C$38.00.

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.78 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$12.12 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Great-West Lifeco will post 3.4600001 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Bradley John Fedorchuk sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$36.33, for a total transaction of C$156,204.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 779 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$28,298.42.

Great-West Lifeco Company Profile

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and wealth savings and income, accumulation, and annuity products.

