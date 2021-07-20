Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) Upgraded to Outperform at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $425.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $389.00.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CTAS. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Cintas from $324.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Cintas from $405.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Cintas from $387.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $389.89.

Get Cintas alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CTAS opened at $378.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.97, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.50. Cintas has a 12-month low of $276.71 and a 12-month high of $392.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $364.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The business services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 30.22%. Cintas’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cintas will post 10.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in Cintas by 41.4% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 827 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. CBOE Vest Financial LLC grew its position in Cintas by 47.0% during the second quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC now owns 11,360 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,340,000 after buying an additional 3,634 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in Cintas by 24.7% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 12,142 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,638,000 after purchasing an additional 2,406 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its position in Cintas by 9.3% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 5,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,248,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Capital Group bought a new position in Cintas during the second quarter worth about $774,000. Institutional investors own 63.04% of the company’s stock.

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms.

Recommended Story: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.