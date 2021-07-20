Citigroup Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Priveterra Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:PMGMU)

Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Priveterra Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:PMGMU) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Priveterra Acquisition in the first quarter worth $40,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Priveterra Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $193,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Priveterra Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $244,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Priveterra Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $497,000. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Priveterra Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $591,000.

Shares of PMGMU opened at $9.99 on Tuesday. Priveterra Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.70 and a twelve month high of $10.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.96.

Priveterra Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with other businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

