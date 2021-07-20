Citigroup Inc. Sells 12,542 Shares of Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX)

Citigroup Inc. decreased its position in shares of Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) by 53.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,542 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Zogenix were worth $209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zogenix during the 4th quarter worth about $4,899,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in Zogenix by 79.1% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 25,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 11,364 shares during the last quarter. Scopia Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Zogenix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,329,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Zogenix by 39.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 142,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,782,000 after buying an additional 40,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Zogenix by 92.8% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 96,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,926,000 after buying an additional 46,372 shares during the period.

In other Zogenix news, Director Renee P. Tannenbaum acquired 5,000 shares of Zogenix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.05 per share, with a total value of $85,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 37,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $645,717.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Cam L. Garner bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.03 per share, with a total value of $285,450.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZGNX opened at $16.01 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.84. The company has a market capitalization of $893.57 million, a PE ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 1.40. Zogenix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.72 and a 52-week high of $29.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 7.73 and a current ratio of 7.77.

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $13.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.34 million. Zogenix had a negative return on equity of 60.93% and a negative net margin of 917.30%. Zogenix’s quarterly revenue was up 995.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.54) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zogenix, Inc. will post -3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ZGNX. Raymond James set a $17.67 price objective on Zogenix in a report on Saturday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zogenix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.67.

Zogenix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to transform the lives of patients and their families living with rare diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is the Fintepla, a low-dose fenfluramine, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome, as well as to treat seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut syndrome; and that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of other rare epileptic syndromes and diseases.

