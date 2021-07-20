Citigroup Inc. Sells 2,129 Shares of Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXS)

Citigroup Inc. lessened its stake in Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXS) by 25.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,129 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Flexsteel Industries were worth $215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Flexsteel Industries by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,001,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,906,000 after buying an additional 22,100 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Flexsteel Industries by 16.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 99,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,465,000 after acquiring an additional 13,847 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Flexsteel Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $1,637,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Flexsteel Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $406,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Flexsteel Industries by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FLXS opened at $34.49 on Tuesday. Flexsteel Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.39 and a 12-month high of $51.13. The company has a market capitalization of $236.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.69 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.84.

Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter. Flexsteel Industries had a negative net margin of 2.09% and a positive return on equity of 8.14%. The business had revenue of $118.41 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th.

Flexsteel Industries Company Profile

Flexsteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a manufacturer, importer, and online marketer of upholstered and wooden furniture for residential and contract markets in the United States. It offers upholstered furniture, such as sofas, loveseats, chairs, reclining and rocker-reclining chairs, swivel rockers, sofa beds, convertible bedding units, occasional tables, desks, dining tables, buffets and storage, and ottomans; and bedroom furniture, including benches, beds, dressers and armoires, and nightstands.

