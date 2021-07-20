Citigroup Inc. Sells 3,868 Shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFFP)

Citigroup Inc. decreased its position in TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFFP) by 17.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,868 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in TFF Pharmaceuticals were worth $240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in TFF Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 284,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,867,000 after acquiring an additional 5,075 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 106,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,450,000 after acquiring an additional 11,325 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in TFF Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $156,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in TFF Pharmaceuticals by 587.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 13,945 shares during the last quarter. 27.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Malcolm Fairbairn purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.95 per share, with a total value of $89,500.00. 10.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:TFFP opened at $9.01 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.17. TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.12 and a 52 week high of $21.14. The company has a market cap of $228.53 million, a P/E ratio of -8.75 and a beta of 2.19.

TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. B. Riley cut their price target on TFF Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.60.

TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drug products based on its patented Thin Film Freezing, or TFF, technology platform in the United States and Australia. It intends to initially focus on the development of inhaled dry powder drugs for the treatment of pulmonary diseases and conditions.

