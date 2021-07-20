Citigroup Inc. Sells 4,745 Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC)

Citigroup Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC) by 61.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,943 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,745 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure were worth $225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 220.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 76,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,540,000 after purchasing an additional 52,800 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,184,000 after buying an additional 1,565 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure during the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after buying an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 114,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,267,000 after acquiring an additional 5,749 shares during the period.

Brookfield Infrastructure stock opened at $68.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion and a PE ratio of 47.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.76. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a 52 week low of $44.67 and a 52 week high of $80.60.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Brookfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 141.67%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brookfield Infrastructure from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th.

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom. It operates approximately 2,000 kilometers of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; and 3.6 million gas and electricity connections and 1.5 million installed smart meters in the United Kingdom.

