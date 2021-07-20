Citigroup Inc. Sells 5,075 Shares of Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:TACO)

Citigroup Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:TACO) by 16.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,567 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 5,075 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.07% of Del Taco Restaurants worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Del Taco Restaurants by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,308,498 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $22,114,000 after acquiring an additional 247,918 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 4.4% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 994,767 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,530,000 after purchasing an additional 42,157 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 3.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 646,273 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,192,000 after purchasing an additional 19,312 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Del Taco Restaurants by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 644,166 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,836,000 after purchasing an additional 203,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Del Taco Restaurants by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 621,445 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,953,000 after buying an additional 51,669 shares in the last quarter. 70.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Del Taco Restaurants stock opened at $8.80 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $323.46 million, a PE ratio of 22.00, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.54 and a 12 month high of $11.99.

Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $115.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.06 million. Del Taco Restaurants had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 3.09%. As a group, research analysts predict that Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. Del Taco Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TACO. Wedbush upped their price target on Del Taco Restaurants from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Del Taco Restaurants in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Del Taco Restaurants currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.20.

Del Taco Restaurants Profile

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc develops, franchises, owns, and operates Del Taco quick-service Mexican-American restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer Mexican inspired and American classic dishes. As of June 9, 2021, it operated approximately 600 restaurants across 16 states.

