Clearfield (CLFD) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $29.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.00 million. Clearfield had a net margin of 11.67% and a return on equity of 15.19%. On average, analysts expect Clearfield to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CLFD opened at $33.79 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.99. The company has a market cap of $464.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.95 and a beta of 0.96. Clearfield has a 52 week low of $13.64 and a 52 week high of $43.64.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CLFD. Northland Securities upgraded Clearfield from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Clearfield from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on Clearfield from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th.

In related news, Director Charles N. Hayssen sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.03, for a total transaction of $380,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 168,074 shares in the company, valued at $6,391,854.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO John P. Hill sold 25,000 shares of Clearfield stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total transaction of $950,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 168,642 shares in the company, valued at $6,411,768.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 65,000 shares of company stock worth $2,550,300. Insiders own 18.40% of the company’s stock.

About Clearfield

Clearfield, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells standard and custom passive connectivity products to the fiber-to-the-premises, enterprises, and original equipment manufacturers markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures.

