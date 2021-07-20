Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) Stock Price Down 2.9%

Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV)’s share price was down 2.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $7.93 and last traded at $8.06. Approximately 302,088 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 51,146,324 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.30.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CLOV shares. Bank of America cut shares of Clover Health Investments from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. decreased their target price on shares of Clover Health Investments from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Clover Health Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Clover Health Investments from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Clover Health Investments from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Clover Health Investments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.60.

The company has a current ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.41.

Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $200.33 million for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Clover Health Investments, Corp. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Clover Health Investments in the 1st quarter worth $10,322,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of Clover Health Investments during the 1st quarter valued at about $126,000. Veritable L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Clover Health Investments during the 1st quarter valued at about $148,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Clover Health Investments during the 1st quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Clover Health Investments during the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. 38.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clover Health Investments Company Profile

Clover Health Investments, Corp. operates as a Medicare Advantage insurer in the United States. The company through its software platform provides preferred provider organization and health maintenance organization health plans for Medicare-eligible consumers. Clover Health Investments, Corp. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Franklin, Tennessee.

