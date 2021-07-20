CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $17.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “CNH Industrial’s 2020-2024 business plan 'Transform 2 Win' is expected to boost operational efficiency and streamline portfolio. Encouragingly, the firm expects net sales from industrial activities for 2021 to increase 14-18% year on year thanks to solid backlog. The company’s strategic buyouts of Potenza Technology, K-Line Ag and ATI Inc. are bolstering prospects. Further, collaboration with Microsoft and Accenture is revving up CNH Industrial’s digital capabilities. However, rising capex to develop advanced products and technologies might mar the CNH Industrial’s near-term margins. Also, surging raw material prices, freight and logistics costs are likely to clip margins to a certain extent. High debt levels and foreign exchange fluctuations are other headwinds. The stock warrants a cautious stance right now.”

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer reissued a hold rating on shares of CNH Industrial in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Evercore ISI upped their target price on CNH Industrial from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. AlphaValue raised CNH Industrial to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on CNH Industrial from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.56.

CNH Industrial stock opened at $15.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -764.00 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.78. CNH Industrial has a 52 week low of $6.74 and a 52 week high of $18.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36, a current ratio of 5.12 and a quick ratio of 4.05.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.17. CNH Industrial had a positive return on equity of 17.13% and a negative net margin of 0.07%. The firm had revenue of $7.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CNH Industrial will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CNHI. Norges Bank purchased a new position in CNH Industrial in the fourth quarter valued at about $145,309,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in CNH Industrial by 157.4% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 16,749,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,007,000 after buying an additional 10,243,221 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in CNH Industrial by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,900,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,800,000 after buying an additional 6,179,502 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in CNH Industrial by 50.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,436,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,072,000 after buying an additional 5,515,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in CNH Industrial by 367.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,907,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,130,000 after buying an additional 5,428,886 shares in the last quarter. 36.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, buses, and specialty vehicles in North America, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Agriculture, Construction, Commercial and Specialty Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial.

