Coca-Cola HBC (LON:CCH) Price Target Raised to GBX 2,800

Coca-Cola HBC (LON:CCH) had its price objective upped by analysts at Barclays from GBX 2,700 ($35.28) to GBX 2,800 ($36.58) in a research note issued on Monday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 8.57% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 2,900 ($37.89) to GBX 3,000 ($39.20) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 2,750 ($35.93) to GBX 3,000 ($39.20) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,741.67 ($35.82).

Get Coca-Cola HBC alerts:

CCH stock traded up GBX 12 ($0.16) on Monday, hitting GBX 2,579 ($33.69). 753,718 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 468,106. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.10, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of £9.41 billion and a PE ratio of 26.37. Coca-Cola HBC has a twelve month low of GBX 1,711.60 ($22.36) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,694 ($35.20). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,602.74.

In other Coca-Cola HBC news, insider Zoran Bogdanovic purchased 153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,663 ($34.79) per share, with a total value of £4,074.39 ($5,323.22). Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 461 shares of company stock valued at $1,204,127.

Coca-Cola HBC Company Profile

Coca-Cola HBC AG produces, distributes, and sells non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling soft drinks; still drinks, including juices and fruit-based drinks, iced tea, and energy and sports drinks; and natural mineral, spring, and processed water. It markets and sells its products under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, Sprite, Amita, Avra, Deep RiverRock, Fruice, and Nestea brand names; and distributes third-party products, such as Monster energy drinks, and beer and premium spirits.

Recommended Story: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola HBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola HBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.