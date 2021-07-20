Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) – Raymond James cut their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Coeur Mining in a research report issued on Monday, July 19th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the basic materials company will earn $0.25 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.26. Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $12.70 price target on the stock.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). Coeur Mining had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The company had revenue of $202.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.55 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on CDE. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Coeur Mining from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Noble Financial reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Coeur Mining in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.53.

Shares of NYSE CDE opened at $7.30 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.48. Coeur Mining has a 1-year low of $6.44 and a 1-year high of $12.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.63 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CDE. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Coeur Mining by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 668,739 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,728,000 after purchasing an additional 162,639 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Coeur Mining in the 4th quarter worth about $5,309,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Coeur Mining by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 441,571 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,570,000 after purchasing an additional 25,656 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Coeur Mining by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,019,709 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Coeur Mining in the 4th quarter worth about $3,794,000. 60.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Coeur Mining

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for, develops, produces, and sells precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It holds 100% interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver mine covering an area of approximately 67,296 net acres located in the State of Chihuahua in Northern Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine that covers an area of approximately 17,044 net acres situated in northwestern Nevada; the Kensington gold mine comprising 12,336 net acres located to the north of Juneau, Alaska; the Wharf gold mine covering an area of approximately 7,852 net acres situated in the northern Black Hills of western South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine comprising 98,834 net acres located in northern British Columbia, Canada.

