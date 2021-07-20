Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI) Shares Sold by Karpus Management Inc.

Karpus Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI) by 25.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,612,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 562,665 shares during the quarter. Karpus Management Inc.’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund were worth $22,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RQI. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund during the 1st quarter worth $6,412,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund during the 1st quarter worth $2,669,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 796,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,084,000 after buying an additional 91,576 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 376,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,671,000 after buying an additional 91,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 297,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,141,000 after buying an additional 29,317 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund stock opened at $15.54 on Tuesday. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $10.20 and a one year high of $16.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.61.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.18%.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Company Profile

CohenÂ & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

