Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.45.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective (down from $48.00) on shares of Colfax in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Colfax from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th.

Get Colfax alerts:

In related news, CFO Christopher M. Hix sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.89, for a total transaction of $4,130,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 182,800 shares in the company, valued at $8,388,692. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Patricia A. Lang sold 24,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.94, for a total transaction of $1,084,307.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,898,998.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 389,677 shares of company stock valued at $17,173,157 over the last 90 days. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CFX. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP boosted its stake in Colfax by 531.3% in the 1st quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,840,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $124,448,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390,630 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Colfax by 1,455.3% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 2,087,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953,658 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Colfax by 209.6% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,453,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $107,481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660,866 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Colfax by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,533,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $417,668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444,844 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Colfax in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,307,000. 96.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CFX traded up $1.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $44.29. The stock had a trading volume of 20,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 938,616. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.95. Colfax has a 1-year low of $26.45 and a 1-year high of $50.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. Colfax had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 5.49%. The company had revenue of $879.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $841.42 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Colfax will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Colfax Company Profile

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Fabrication Technology and Medical Technology. The Fabrication Technology segment formulates, develops, manufactures, and supplies consumable products and equipment, including cutting, joining, and automated welding products, as well as gas control equipment.

See Also: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Colfax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colfax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.