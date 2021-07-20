Coliseum Capital Management, L Sells 7,308,792 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Stock

Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Director Coliseum Capital Management, L sold 7,308,792 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $219,263,760.00.

NSC stock opened at $253.82 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $272.02. The stock has a market cap of $63.52 billion, a PE ratio of 28.05, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.30. Norfolk Southern Co. has a one year low of $184.21 and a one year high of $295.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.11. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.58 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.81%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NSC. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Norfolk Southern in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $234.00 to $254.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $276.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Norfolk Southern has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $270.41.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter valued at $239,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Norfolk Southern by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 11,226 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,667,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 54.8% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,182,275 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $280,920,000 after purchasing an additional 418,486 shares during the period. United Bank boosted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 8,777 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 90,286 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $21,453,000 after buying an additional 22,765 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.48% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including agriculture, forest and consumer products, chemicals, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

