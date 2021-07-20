Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) Short Interest Down 35.5% in June

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,110,000 shares, a decline of 35.5% from the June 15th total of 1,720,000 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 729,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

NYSE:CXP traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $16.95. 846,685 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 813,268. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.14 and a beta of 1.37. Columbia Property Trust has a twelve month low of $10.11 and a twelve month high of $19.49.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Columbia Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.26%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in Columbia Property Trust by 54.7% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 154,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,692,000 after acquiring an additional 54,761 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Columbia Property Trust by 8.4% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 47,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $833,000 after acquiring an additional 3,719 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited raised its position in Columbia Property Trust by 26.3% during the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 109,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,868,000 after acquiring an additional 22,713 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Columbia Property Trust during the first quarter worth $198,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Columbia Property Trust during the first quarter worth $1,197,000. Institutional investors own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on CXP shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Columbia Property Trust in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $19.25 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Columbia Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Columbia Property Trust from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Columbia Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.35.

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE: CXP) owns and operates Class-A office buildings concentrated in New York, San Francisco, and Washington, DC Its portfolio includes 19 properties with approximately nine million square feet. Columbia carries an investment-grade rating from both Moody's and Standard & Poor's.

