Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) Shares Bought by Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc.

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 289,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,591 shares during the period. Columbus McKinnon makes up 0.9% of Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Columbus McKinnon were worth $15,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCO. Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon in the 1st quarter worth about $86,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 236.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 3,350 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon in the 1st quarter worth about $282,000. 81.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Columbus McKinnon alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CMCO shares. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Columbus McKinnon from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Columbus McKinnon in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Columbus McKinnon in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Columbus McKinnon currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.33.

Shares of CMCO traded up $1.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.18. The stock had a trading volume of 3,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,806. Columbus McKinnon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.63 and a fifty-two week high of $57.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $186.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.53 million. Columbus McKinnon had a return on equity of 5.68% and a net margin of 1.40%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Columbus McKinnon Co. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

About Columbus McKinnon

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets intelligent motion solutions to ergonomically move, lift, position, and secure materials worldwide. The company offers electric, air-powered, lever, and hand hoists; hoist trolleys, explosion-protected hoists, custom engineered hoists, and winches; crane systems, such as crane components, crane kits, enclosed track rail systems, mobile and workstation cranes, jib cranes, lift assists, and fall protection systems; rigging equipment comprising below-the-hook lifting devices, shackles, chains and chains accessories, forestry and hand tools, lifting slings, lashing systems, clamps, and tie-downs and load binders; rotary unions and swivel joints; and mechanical and electromechanical actuators.

Recommended Story: What is the strike price in options trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Columbus McKinnon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbus McKinnon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.