Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Cooper Financial Group

Cooper Financial Group trimmed its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 3.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,030 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 301 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in Comcast were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CMCSA. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 274.7% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 562 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. ADE LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 240.3% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 684 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. 82.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 709,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total transaction of $39,173,949.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 3,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total value of $233,319.78. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,977,335.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 717,670 shares of company stock valued at $39,636,593. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Comcast from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $57.55 price objective on Comcast and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. HSBC lifted their price objective on Comcast from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Comcast from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.60.

CMCSA stock opened at $56.63 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $40.97 and a 52-week high of $59.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.93. The stock has a market cap of $259.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.38, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.02.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $27.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.83 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 11.25%. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 38.31%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

