Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) Given a €7.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) has been given a €7.00 ($8.24) price target by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 31.90% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CBK. Independent Research set a €4.20 ($4.94) target price on Commerzbank and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €6.50 ($7.65) target price on shares of Commerzbank and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €7.50 ($8.82) target price on shares of Commerzbank in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Barclays set a €5.00 ($5.88) target price on shares of Commerzbank in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €5.80 ($6.82) price target on Commerzbank and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €5.75 ($6.76).

Commerzbank stock opened at €5.31 ($6.24) on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is €6.26. The company has a market cap of $6.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.64. Commerzbank has a 1-year low of €3.92 ($4.61) and a 1-year high of €6.87 ($8.08).

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantees, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, Schuldschein instruments, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services.

