Commvault Systems (CVLT) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, July 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.11. Commvault Systems had a negative net margin of 4.28% and a positive return on equity of 7.93%. The company had revenue of $191.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.37 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Commvault Systems to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CVLT opened at $77.11 on Tuesday. Commvault Systems has a one year low of $37.73 and a one year high of $82.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $76.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of -113.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 0.71.

CVLT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Commvault Systems in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on shares of Commvault Systems from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Commvault Systems from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Commvault Systems from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Commvault Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.63.

In other Commvault Systems news, CFO Brian Carolan sold 3,270 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.90, for a total transaction of $267,813.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,281,645.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Sanjay Mirchandani sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.88, for a total transaction of $339,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 279,003 shares in the company, valued at $18,938,723.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 101,000 shares of company stock worth $7,758,884 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

About Commvault Systems

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, an easy-to-use replication and disaster recovery solution; and Commvault Complete Data Protection, an easy-to-use data protection solution.

