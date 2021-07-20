Comparing Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) and NICE (NASDAQ:NICE)

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) and NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) are both large-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Elastic alerts:

76.6% of Elastic shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.4% of NICE shares are owned by institutional investors. 25.2% of Elastic shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.0% of NICE shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Elastic and NICE’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Elastic $608.49 million 21.47 -$129.43 million ($1.32) -108.16 NICE $1.65 billion 10.45 $196.67 million $4.57 59.76

NICE has higher revenue and earnings than Elastic. Elastic is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NICE, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Elastic and NICE, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Elastic 0 2 16 0 2.89 NICE 0 0 13 0 3.00

Elastic presently has a consensus target price of $170.26, indicating a potential upside of 19.26%. NICE has a consensus target price of $291.08, indicating a potential upside of 6.59%. Given Elastic’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Elastic is more favorable than NICE.

Risk and Volatility

Elastic has a beta of 1.08, suggesting that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NICE has a beta of 0.79, suggesting that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Elastic and NICE’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Elastic -21.27% -23.15% -11.58% NICE 11.98% 12.17% 7.42%

Summary

NICE beats Elastic on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Elastic Company Profile

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology that enables users to search through structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The company's Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured; Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack; Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash; and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems. It also provides software solutions on the Elastic Stack that address cases, including app search, site search, workplace search, logging, metrics, application performance management, business analytics, and security analytics. Its products are used by individual developers and organizations of a range of industries. Elastic N.V. has a strategic partnership with Confluent, Inc. to enhance existing product integrations and jointly develop new capabilities that helps users to combine the benefits of the Elastic Stack and Kafka. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

NICE Company Profile

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; and a digital-first omnichannel customer engagement platform that supports various digital and self-service channels, which allows organizations to add and integrate new and emerging channels. The company also provides AI driven smarter processes, agile workforce engagement, and customer experience management solutions. In addition, it offers NICE platform, a financial crime and compliance solution that handles various process, including detection, investigation, remediation, and reporting; and X-Sight, a cloud-based financial crime risk management platform-as-a-service. Further, the company provides professional service and support at various stages of the technology lifecycle, including defining requirements, planning, design, implementation, customization, optimization, maintenance, and ongoing support. NICE Ltd. sells its solutions directly to customers, as well as indirectly through selected partners. The company was formerly known as NICE-Systems Ltd. and changed its name to NICE Ltd. in June 2016. NICE Ltd. was founded in 1986 and is based in Ra'anana, Israel.

Receive News & Ratings for Elastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.