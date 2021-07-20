Comparing QDM International (OTCMKTS:QDMI) and Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

QDM International (OTCMKTS:QDMI) and Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for QDM International and Arthur J. Gallagher & Co., as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score QDM International 0 0 0 0 N/A Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. 1 5 6 1 2.54

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a consensus target price of $147.43, indicating a potential upside of 5.98%. Given Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. is more favorable than QDM International.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

78.9% of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. shares are owned by institutional investors. 76.6% of QDM International shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares QDM International and Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets QDM International N/A N/A N/A Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. 11.70% 15.89% 4.31%

Risk and Volatility

QDM International has a beta of -3.9, suggesting that its share price is 490% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a beta of 0.69, suggesting that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares QDM International and Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio QDM International $120,000.00 29.33 -$310,000.00 N/A N/A Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. $7.00 billion 4.10 $818.80 million $4.72 29.47

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has higher revenue and earnings than QDM International.

Summary

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. beats QDM International on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About QDM International

QDM International Inc. operates as an insurance brokerage company primarily in Hong Kong. It sells a range of insurance products consisting of life and medical insurance, such as individual life insurance; and general insurance, such as automobile insurance, commercial property insurance, liability insurance, and homeowner insurance. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Shanghai, China.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations. It offers brokerage and consulting services to businesses and organizations, including commercial, not-for-profit, and public entities, as well as individuals in the areas of insurance placement, risk of loss management, and management of employer sponsored benefit programs. This segment also assist retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; acts as a brokerage wholesaler, and managing general agent or managing general underwriter distributing specialized insurance coverage's for underwriting enterprises; and performs activities, including marketing, underwriting, issuing policies, collecting premiums, appointing and supervising other agents, paying claims, and negotiating reinsurance. The company's Risk Management segment provides contract claim settlement and administration services for enterprises and public entities; and claims management, loss control consulting, and insurance property appraisal services. The company offers its services through a network of correspondent insurance brokers and consultants. It serves commercial, industrial, public entity, religious, and not-for-profit entities. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, Illinois.

