Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.500-$2.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.630. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research firms have issued reports on CAG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Conagra Brands from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Conagra Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. started coverage on Conagra Brands in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a neutral rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America lowered Conagra Brands from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $36.90.

NYSE:CAG opened at $35.40 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.88. Conagra Brands has a 12 month low of $32.55 and a 12 month high of $39.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.86.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 11.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Conagra Brands will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be given a $0.3125 dividend. This is an increase from Conagra Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 2nd. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is currently 41.67%.

In other Conagra Brands news, Director Jana Partners Llc sold 2,811,853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total transaction of $105,725,672.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard H. Lenny acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.14 per share, for a total transaction of $341,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 128,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,378,830.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

