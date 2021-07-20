Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Earns Sector Weight Rating from Analysts at KeyCorp

KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued a sector weight rating and a $40.40 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on CFLT. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Confluent in a report on Monday. They set a neutral rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Confluent in a research report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $44.07.

Shares of NASDAQ CFLT opened at $40.14 on Monday. Confluent has a 1 year low of $39.00 and a 1 year high of $57.99.

Confluent, Inc engages in developing cloud-native platform for data-in-motion that helps companies to connect their applications around real-time streams in the United States and internationally. The company offers Apache Kafka, a community distributed event streaming platform. Its products also include Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for Apache Kafka to connect and process data of user companies; Confluent platform, a self-managed platform to connect, process, and react to data in real-time for streaming data from across the organization for customer experiences and data-driven operations; ksqlDB that enables users to build real-time applications; and Confluent hub.

