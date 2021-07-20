Connectome (CNTM) Trading Up 10.8% This Week

Connectome (CURRENCY:CNTM) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 20th. During the last seven days, Connectome has traded up 10.8% against the U.S. dollar. Connectome has a total market capitalization of $87,219.13 and $219,310.00 worth of Connectome was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Connectome coin can now be purchased for about $0.0720 or 0.00000243 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003379 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.69 or 0.00046252 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003383 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002296 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00012336 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00007276 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $218.28 or 0.00737507 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Connectome (CRYPTO:CNTM) is a coin. Its launch date was May 7th, 2019. Connectome’s total supply is 1,213,183 coins and its circulating supply is 1,210,675 coins. The official website for Connectome is connectome.to . Connectome’s official Twitter account is @Connectome_to and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Connectome is a technology platform to realize human-like AI assistant, “Virtual Human Agent” (VHA) that can respond to users not only through speech but also via eye contact and facial expressions. Connectome’s VHA combines cutting-edge technologies such as Machine Learning, AI, Blockchain, AR/VR, Robotics and IoT. Through the synergy of such technologies, it will function like a virtual human being that can recognize emotions and has a memory, as well as being highly secure due to decentralized data management built on blockchain technology. The initial VHA is named “Rachel”. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Connectome directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Connectome should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Connectome using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

