Content Neutrality Network Price Tops $0.0000 (CNN)

Content Neutrality Network (CURRENCY:CNN) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 20th. In the last seven days, Content Neutrality Network has traded 13% lower against the dollar. Content Neutrality Network has a market cap of $1.62 million and $73,345.00 worth of Content Neutrality Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Content Neutrality Network coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003393 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.51 or 0.00045835 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003394 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002254 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00012266 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00007220 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $215.59 or 0.00731330 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000342 BTC.

About Content Neutrality Network

CNN is a coin. It launched on March 12th, 2018. Content Neutrality Network’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,035,223,816 coins. The official website for Content Neutrality Network is cnntoken.io . Content Neutrality Network’s official Twitter account is @CNN_Blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Content Neutrality Network is an Ethereum-based content ecosystem. CNN is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the ecosystem. It is used to pay for content, as the incentive program reward, and as the revenue share paid to content creators. “

Content Neutrality Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Content Neutrality Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Content Neutrality Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Content Neutrality Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

