Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) gapped down before the market opened on Monday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $34.00 to $33.00. The stock had previously closed at $33.72, but opened at $31.91. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock. Continental Resources shares last traded at $31.86, with a volume of 9,671 shares traded.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Continental Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $29.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners raised shares of Continental Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $36.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Raymond James raised shares of Continental Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Continental Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.66.

In other Continental Resources news, SVP Pat Bent sold 7,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.63, for a total transaction of $216,684.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Harold Hamm bought 76,486 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.47 per share, for a total transaction of $2,636,472.42. Insiders have sold 54,551 shares of company stock valued at $1,770,946 over the last three months. 82.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLR. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in Continental Resources by 87.0% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,582,053 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $92,668,000 after buying an additional 1,666,582 shares during the period. Smead Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Continental Resources by 36.5% during the first quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,222,846 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $109,245,000 after buying an additional 1,129,084 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Continental Resources by 21.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,972,057 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $128,626,000 after buying an additional 870,128 shares during the period. Impala Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Continental Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,554,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in shares of Continental Resources by 3,487.9% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 510,779 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $13,214,000 after purchasing an additional 496,543 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.86. The firm has a market cap of $11.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 3.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $922.45 million. Continental Resources had a negative net margin of 5.19% and a negative return on equity of 1.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Continental Resources, Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This is a positive change from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Continental Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently -37.61%.

Continental Resources Company Profile

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

