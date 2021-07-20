Cooper Financial Group Has $541,000 Holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Cooper Financial Group cut its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,860 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 270 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LUV. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Southwest Airlines by 2,010.0% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 422 shares of the airline’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in Southwest Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Southwest Airlines by 407.0% in the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 507 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in Southwest Airlines by 1,900.0% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 500 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on LUV shares. Argus upgraded Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Raymond James increased their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $54.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Southwest Airlines from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. MKM Partners started coverage on Southwest Airlines in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Southwest Airlines from $51.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Southwest Airlines has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.45.

Shares of Southwest Airlines stock opened at $48.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $28.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.82 and a beta of 1.23. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 12 month low of $30.24 and a 12 month high of $64.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.70.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The airline reported ($1.72) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.85) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 46.10% and a negative net margin of 41.71%. The firm’s revenue was down 51.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Airlines Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a total fleet of 718 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 107 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Further Reading: What is a Stop Order?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.