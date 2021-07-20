Cooper Financial Group Invests $351,000 in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Cooper Financial Group acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 1,915 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SWKS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $287,863,000. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 691.2% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 553,868 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $84,675,000 after acquiring an additional 483,868 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 120.4% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 745,550 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $136,793,000 after acquiring an additional 407,271 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 119.1% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 715,878 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $130,798,000 after buying an additional 389,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $64,972,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SWKS shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $207.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Westpark Capital started coverage on Skyworks Solutions in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $188.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Skyworks Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $192.82.

Shares of SWKS opened at $187.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $175.80. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.56 and a 1 year high of $204.00.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 27.67%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 17th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.39%.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

