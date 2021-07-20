Cooper Financial Group Sells 527 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Cooper Financial Group lessened its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 10.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,364 shares of the company’s stock after selling 527 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KMB. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter worth $510,600,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,646,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,844,301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002,406 shares during the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 816.2% during the 1st quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 860,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,661,000 after purchasing an additional 766,639 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 249.7% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 961,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,753,000 after purchasing an additional 686,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 57.4% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,736,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,797,000 after purchasing an additional 633,402 shares in the last quarter. 72.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $139.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.92 billion, a PE ratio of 20.85, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.52. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52-week low of $128.02 and a 52-week high of $160.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $132.37.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 376.18% and a net margin of 12.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 58.91%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. lifted their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.57.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

