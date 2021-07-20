Cooper Financial Group Sells 6,637 Shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

Cooper Financial Group decreased its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) by 80.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,637 shares during the quarter. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties were worth $290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Innovative Industrial Properties alerts:

Shares of IIPR stock opened at $202.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.04 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $188.13. The company has a quick ratio of 280.52, a current ratio of 280.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $91.55 and a 12 month high of $222.08.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $42.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.30 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 57.54% and a return on equity of 6.11%. Research analysts anticipate that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. This is an increase from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Innovative Industrial Properties’s payout ratio is currently 112.00%.

IIPR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $249.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Innovative Industrial Properties presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.75.

In other Innovative Industrial Properties news, Chairman Alan D. Gold sold 1,161 shares of Innovative Industrial Properties stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.01, for a total transaction of $39,485.61. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 37,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,281,666.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott Shoemaker sold 500 shares of Innovative Industrial Properties stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.57, for a total transaction of $95,285.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,560 shares in the company, valued at $487,859.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,327 shares of company stock worth $158,583 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About Innovative Industrial Properties

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

Featured Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IIPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.