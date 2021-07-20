Cooper Financial Group Trims Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Cooper Financial Group cut its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 38.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,452 shares during the quarter. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 162,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,591,000 after purchasing an additional 2,339 shares in the last quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,091,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 33,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after purchasing an additional 3,277 shares in the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 318,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,781,000 after purchasing an additional 14,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 101,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,369,000 after purchasing an additional 8,172 shares in the last quarter. 66.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Argus lifted their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.50.

In other news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total transaction of $1,644,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 145,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,948,052.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Stephen Furlong sold 2,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $37,095.00. In the last three months, insiders have sold 197,865 shares of company stock worth $10,770,054. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KO opened at $55.73 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $240.29 billion, a PE ratio of 33.37, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.61. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $45.85 and a 52-week high of $56.68.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.58 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 21.59% and a return on equity of 41.48%. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 86.15%.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

