CorMedix Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) Receives $21.13 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

CorMedix Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.13.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CRMD shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of CorMedix from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CorMedix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.
In other news, EVP Elizabeth Masson-Hurlburt sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.92, for a total transaction of $55,360.00. Also, Director Myron Kaplan bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.03 per share, for a total transaction of $90,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 165,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $995,155.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CRMD opened at $6.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $239.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.40 and a beta of 2.30. CorMedix has a 1-year low of $3.86 and a 1-year high of $18.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.09.
CorMedix (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.06 million. CorMedix had a negative return on equity of 53.38% and a negative net margin of 9,363.64%. On average, research analysts anticipate that CorMedix will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.
About CorMedix
CorMedix, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical and medical device company. The firm seeks to license, develop and commercialize prophylactic and therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases. It is developing its product Neutrolin, a novel, non-antibiotic antimicrobial solution designed to prevent costly and dangerous bloodstream infections associated with the use of central venous catheters.
