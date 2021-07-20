CorMedix Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) Receives $21.13 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

CorMedix Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.13.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CRMD shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of CorMedix from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CorMedix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth Masson-Hurlburt sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.92, for a total transaction of $55,360.00. Also, Director Myron Kaplan bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.03 per share, for a total transaction of $90,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 165,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $995,155.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRMD. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in CorMedix in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,528,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in CorMedix by 12.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,253,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $22,510,000 after buying an additional 258,101 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in CorMedix by 629.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 283,251 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,830,000 after buying an additional 244,444 shares in the last quarter. Spinnaker Capital LLC boosted its position in CorMedix by 118.2% in the first quarter. Spinnaker Capital LLC now owns 175,384 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after buying an additional 95,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in CorMedix by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 213,965 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after buying an additional 80,257 shares in the last quarter. 28.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CRMD opened at $6.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $239.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.40 and a beta of 2.30. CorMedix has a 1-year low of $3.86 and a 1-year high of $18.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.09.

CorMedix (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.06 million. CorMedix had a negative return on equity of 53.38% and a negative net margin of 9,363.64%. On average, research analysts anticipate that CorMedix will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

CorMedix, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical and medical device company. The firm seeks to license, develop and commercialize prophylactic and therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases. It is developing its product Neutrolin, a novel, non-antibiotic antimicrobial solution designed to prevent costly and dangerous bloodstream infections associated with the use of central venous catheters.

