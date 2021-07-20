Cornerstone Capital Inc. Acquires 2,285 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Cornerstone Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 51.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,722 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 2,285 shares during the period. Cornerstone Capital Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 1,041.2% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 178,230 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,014,000 after purchasing an additional 162,612 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,945 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,764,718 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $297,179,000 after acquiring an additional 202,089 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,502 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 55.93% of the company’s stock.

UPS has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $186.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup lifted their price target on United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. KeyCorp increased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on United Parcel Service from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $204.92.

NYSE UPS traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $212.23. The company had a trading volume of 4,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,642,640. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $184.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.06. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.06 and a 52 week high of $219.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $209.76.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $1.05. The firm had revenue of $22.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.62 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 193.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th were issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 49.57%.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

