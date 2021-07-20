Cornerstone Capital Inc. Has $14.04 Million Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Cornerstone Capital Inc. grew its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 15.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 215,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,570 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc.’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $14,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHW. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in The Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Baron Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 117.5% during the 1st quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 87.3% during the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in The Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Get The Charles Schwab alerts:

Shares of SCHW stock traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $66.78. The stock had a trading volume of 35,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,276,684. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $72.23. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $32.66 and a 12-month high of $76.37. The company has a market cap of $120.67 billion, a PE ratio of 28.14 and a beta of 1.06.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.01). The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 28.88%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. The Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 29.39%.

SCHW has been the topic of several research reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 5th. JMP Securities raised The Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.06.

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 47,249 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $3,212,932.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Charles R. Schwab sold 44,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.82, for a total transaction of $7,824,080.00. Insiders have sold 1,569,007 shares of company stock valued at $115,164,424 over the last ninety days. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

Featured Article: Fiduciary

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW).

Receive News & Ratings for The Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.