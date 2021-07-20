Cornerstone Capital Inc. Sells 400 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Cornerstone Capital Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Cornerstone Capital Inc.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,345,618,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 536.2% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,465,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,928,000 after acquiring an additional 7,977,794 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 100,495.4% in the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 4,225,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,700,000 after acquiring an additional 4,220,808 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,872,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,350,000 after acquiring an additional 3,945,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the first quarter valued at about $181,560,000. 66.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

NYSE:KO traded up $0.45 on Tuesday, reaching $56.18. 93,489 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,306,668. The firm has a market capitalization of $242.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.89. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $45.85 and a 52 week high of $56.68.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 21.59% and a return on equity of 41.48%. The company had revenue of $9 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. The Coca-Cola’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.15%.

In other news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 55,392 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.89, for a total value of $3,095,858.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 170,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,523,823.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Stephen Furlong sold 2,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $37,095.00. Insiders sold 197,865 shares of company stock valued at $10,770,054 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

KO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on The Coca-Cola in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Coca-Cola has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.50.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

Featured Article: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO).

Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.