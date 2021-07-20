Cornerstone Capital Inc. Sells 617 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Cornerstone Capital Inc. lowered its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,940 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 617 shares during the period. Cornerstone Capital Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $3,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 236.5% in the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 535 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 131.5% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 558 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. 76.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet raised Gilead Sciences from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.22.

NASDAQ:GILD traded up $1.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $69.60. 46,454 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,370,337. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.56 and a fifty-two week high of $78.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $87.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 296.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $67.78.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.02. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 51.91%. The firm had revenue of $6.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is presently 40.06%.

In other Gilead Sciences news, Director Richard James Whitley sold 20,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.57, for a total transaction of $1,309,608.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 51,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,319,156.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Johanna Mercier sold 19,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.09, for a total transaction of $1,288,490.64. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

