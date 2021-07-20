Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Purchased by Evercore Wealth Management LLC

Evercore Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 4.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 139,838 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 5,753 shares during the quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $49,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 747 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,063 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC now owns 6,039 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $925,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WMS Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 1,971 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $743,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST traded up $1.57 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $415.72. 37,789 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,730,822. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $307.00 and a 1-year high of $415.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $389.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.47. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.30% and a net margin of 2.53%. The company had revenue of $44.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 35.71%.

COST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $410.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $407.50.

In related news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.53, for a total value of $1,902,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,645,622.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.06, for a total value of $829,693.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,509,384.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,730 shares of company stock worth $6,915,279. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

