Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) Shares Purchased by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 129,886 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.18% of Coupa Software worth $33,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in COUP. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Coupa Software during the 4th quarter worth $235,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in Coupa Software by 109.9% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,186 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Coupa Software by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,122 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Coupa Software by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 30,247 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,251,000 after purchasing an additional 2,052 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Coupa Software by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 195,063 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,109,000 after purchasing an additional 6,239 shares during the period.

Get Coupa Software alerts:

Shares of COUP opened at $221.49 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.29 billion, a PE ratio of -59.06 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $242.23. Coupa Software Incorporated has a 12-month low of $211.26 and a 12-month high of $377.04.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $1.08. The company had revenue of $166.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.75 million. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 45.08% and a negative return on equity of 19.32%. Research analysts predict that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on COUP. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $300.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $386.00 to $326.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $320.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Coupa Software in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James set a $220.06 target price on shares of Coupa Software and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.50.

In other news, insider Mark Riggs sold 930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.81, for a total value of $249,063.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $461,436.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.25, for a total transaction of $11,212,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 263,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,987,392.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 123,289 shares of company stock valued at $28,976,058. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Coupa Software Profile

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

Featured Story: Buy Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COUP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP).

Receive News & Ratings for Coupa Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupa Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.