Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Hits New 52-Week Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $381.00 to $345.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Coupa Software traded as low as $213.00 and last traded at $213.00, with a volume of 1 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $217.54.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Coupa Software in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $310.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coupa Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $375.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. lowered their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $272.00 to $254.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $292.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.50.

In other Coupa Software news, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.25, for a total value of $11,212,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 263,043 shares in the company, valued at $58,987,392.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 1,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.49, for a total value of $283,909.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 907 shares in the company, valued at $220,845.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 123,289 shares of company stock worth $28,976,058. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Coupa Software in the 4th quarter worth about $235,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in Coupa Software by 109.9% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,186 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Coupa Software by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,122 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Coupa Software by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 30,247 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,251,000 after purchasing an additional 2,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Coupa Software by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 195,063 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,109,000 after purchasing an additional 6,239 shares during the last quarter.

The stock has a market cap of $16.29 billion, a PE ratio of -59.06 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $242.23.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $1.08. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 19.32% and a negative net margin of 45.08%. The company had revenue of $166.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.75 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

