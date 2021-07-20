Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.10.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of Covanta from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $20.25 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Covanta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $17.00 to $20.25 in a report on Thursday, July 15th.

Get Covanta alerts:

CVA traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $20.00. 47,380 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,131,851. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.71. Covanta has a 12-month low of $7.44 and a 12-month high of $20.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 499.37 and a beta of 1.39.

Covanta (NYSE:CVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.15. Covanta had a net margin of 0.31% and a return on equity of 2.06%. The business had revenue of $498.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.63 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Covanta will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 24th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Covanta’s dividend payout ratio is presently -152.38%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CVA. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Covanta in the first quarter worth $68,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Covanta in the fourth quarter worth $136,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Covanta by 24.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,804 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 1,947 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Covanta in the first quarter worth $139,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Covanta in the first quarter worth $146,000. Institutional investors own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

About Covanta

Covanta Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides waste and energy services to municipal entities primarily in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates infrastructure for the conversion of waste to energy (WtE), as well as engages in related waste transport and disposal, and other renewable energy generation businesses.

Featured Story: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for Covanta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covanta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.