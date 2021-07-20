Cowen Cuts FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) Price Target to $16.00

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) had its target price trimmed by Cowen from $21.00 to $16.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on FGEN. Bank of America cut FibroGen from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of FibroGen in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on FibroGen from $64.00 to $56.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised FibroGen from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised FibroGen to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $34.75.

Get FibroGen alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FGEN opened at $13.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -6.79 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. FibroGen has a 52-week low of $13.25 and a 52-week high of $57.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.70.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by $0.12. FibroGen had a negative return on equity of 42.54% and a negative net margin of 95.98%. The company had revenue of $38.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.48 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.89) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that FibroGen will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Pat Cotroneo sold 4,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.62, for a total value of $103,837.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 276,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,088,464.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in FibroGen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in FibroGen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in FibroGen by 170.1% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in FibroGen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in FibroGen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $137,000. 77.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FibroGen

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. The company is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States and Europe; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

See Also: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for FibroGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FibroGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.