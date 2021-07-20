Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC Acquires 2,134,989 Shares of Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA)

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC boosted its holdings in Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA) by 308.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,827,260 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,134,989 shares during the period. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC’s holdings in Paya were worth $30,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Paya by 780.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,137,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,462,000 after buying an additional 1,007,821 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Paya during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,433,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Paya during the first quarter valued at approximately $521,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Paya by 44.9% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 206,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,259,000 after purchasing an additional 63,838 shares during the period. Finally, Pentwater Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Paya during the first quarter valued at approximately $603,000. 99.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Paya stock opened at $11.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.08 and a beta of 0.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.59. Paya Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.99 and a 52 week high of $15.00.

Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $55.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.87 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Paya Holdings Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PAYA. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Paya in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Truist began coverage on Paya in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Paya from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Paya in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities began coverage on Paya in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.13.

Paya Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated payment and commerce solutions that help customers accept and make payments, expedite receipt of money, and increase operating efficiency. The company through two segments, Integrated Solutions and Payment Services. It processes payments through credit and debit card, ACH, and check payment processing solutions.

